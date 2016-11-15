FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-La-Z-Boy acquires UK licensee and nine La-Z-Boy furniture galleries stores in US
November 15, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-La-Z-Boy acquires UK licensee and nine La-Z-Boy furniture galleries stores in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - La-Z-Boy Inc

* La-Z-Boy acquires U.K. Licensee and nine La-Z-Boy furniture galleries stores in the U.S.

* Existing furnico business outside of La-Z-Boy license will continue with its normal operations

* Agreement will be effective January 1, 2017, and its results will be reported in company's upholstery segment

* Nine stores acquired are profitable, will be quickly integrated into our retail segment and be accretive

* Annual wholesale revenue for this business is approximately $42 million, based on current exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

