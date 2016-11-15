FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-PDL Biopharma announces proposed $150 mln public offering of new convertible senior notes due 2021
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-PDL Biopharma announces proposed $150 mln public offering of new convertible senior notes due 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - PDL Biopharma Inc :

* Expects to enter into a capped call transaction with royal bank of canada, which is the sole structuring advisor for offering

* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from notes offering to pay cost of capped call transactions with RBC

* PDL Biopharma Inc - intends to use a portion of net proceeds to repurchase a portion of outstanding 4.00% senior convertible notes due 2018

* Balance of net proceeds from notes offering will be used to acquire income-generating assets and pharmaceutical products

* PDL Biopharma announces proposed $150 million public offering of new convertible senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
