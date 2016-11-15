BRIEF-James River Group Holdings announces retirement of CFO

Nov 15 (Reuters) - James River Group Holdings Ltd :

* James River Group Holdings Ltd - Gregg Davis, company's chief financial officer, has announced his intention to retire

* Announced that it has begun a search for a new chief financial officer

* James River Group Holdings Ltd - Robert (Bob) Myron, will act as interim CFO, following Davis' retirement

* Expects to announce a successor to Davis by year end

* Davis has agreed to assist in transition of CFO

* James River Group Holdings, Ltd announces retirement of chief financial officer