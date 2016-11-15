FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Simon Property Group sells $1.85 bln of multi-tranche senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc :

* Simon property - unit to sell $550 million of 2.35% senior notes due January 30, 2022, $750 million of 3.25% senior notes due November 30, 2026

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund pending optional redemption of its 5.875% notes due 2017

* Simon property group-intends to use proceeds to repay portion of borrowings outstanding under $3.5 billion unsecured supplemental revolving credit facility

* Simon property group- intends to use net proceeds for general business purposes, to fund planned optional redemption of 10.35% notes due 2019

* Simon property group inc -unit also agreed to sell $550 million principal amount of its 4.25% senior notes due November 30, 2046

* Simon property group sells $1.85 billion of multi-tranche senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

