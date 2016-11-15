FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Storm Resources Ltd Qtrly FFO per share $0.07
November 15, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Storm Resources Ltd Qtrly FFO per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Storm Resources Ltd :

* Storm resources ltd qtrly revenue from product sales $21 million versus $16.3 million

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.07

* Qtrly oil production averaged 13,285 boe per day (17% ngl), a year-over-year increase of 38%

* Storm resources - fourth quarter production is forecast to be approximately 13,000 boe to 14,000 boe per day depending on commodity prices

* Storm resources ltd. ("storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

