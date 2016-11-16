FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Glacier Bancorp acquires TFB Bancorp
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 1:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Glacier Bancorp acquires TFB Bancorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Glacier Bancorp Inc :

* transaction provides for payment to TFB Bancorp shareholders of a unit consisting of $7.36152 per share in cash, 0.607387 shares of co's stock

* Says transaction would result in an aggregate value of $62.4 million, or $26.88 per fully diluted TFB Bancorp common share

* Says Foothills Bank will be merged into Glacier Bank and operate as a separate banking division under its existing name

* Says will acquire TFB Bancorp

* Says transaction will be immediately accretive to Glacier's earnings per share

* Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announces entry into Arizona with the acquisition of TFB Bancorp, Inc. in Yuma, Arizona Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

