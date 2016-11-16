BRIEF-Emerald Health announces no material change
* is issuing press release in response to request by investment industry regulatory organization of Canada
Nov 15 Glacier Bancorp Inc :
* transaction provides for payment to TFB Bancorp shareholders of a unit consisting of $7.36152 per share in cash, 0.607387 shares of co's stock
* Says transaction would result in an aggregate value of $62.4 million, or $26.88 per fully diluted TFB Bancorp common share
* Says Foothills Bank will be merged into Glacier Bank and operate as a separate banking division under its existing name
* Says will acquire TFB Bancorp
* Says transaction will be immediately accretive to Glacier's earnings per share
* Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announces entry into Arizona with the acquisition of TFB Bancorp, Inc. in Yuma, Arizona Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* is issuing press release in response to request by investment industry regulatory organization of Canada
* update on the acquisition of freeport-mcmoran inc.'s copper and cobalt businesses
SYDNEY, Nov 16 Shares in Australian financial services software maker Bravura Solutions Ltd debuted at a sharp discount to their issue price on Wednesday, continuing what has been a lacklustre year for private equity listings.