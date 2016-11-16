FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Eltek posts third-quarter share loss
November 16, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Eltek posts third-quarter share loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eltek Ltd

* Says competitive pressures in israel and certain european countries, and continued weakness in german pcb market, led to decline in sales

* Eltek ltd says have also experienced operational difficulties that impeded ability to meet demand for products

* Eltek says recently made several changes in manufacturing operations to address difficulties

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Eltek reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $9.3 million versus $10.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

