GRAPHIC-Ireland the surprise laggard in Trump-induced debt rout
LONDON, Nov 16 Ireland could be one of the euro zone's biggest losers under the Donald Trump presidency, early signals from bond markets suggest.
Nov 16 Ctrip.Com International Ltd :
* Ctrip announces ms. Jane jie sun as new ceo and director
* Appointed Jane Jie Sun as chief executive officer , effective immediately.
* Ctrip.com International Ltd - James Jianzhang Liang, Ctrip's chairman and former chief executive officer, will serve as executive chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, Nov 16 Ireland could be one of the euro zone's biggest losers under the Donald Trump presidency, early signals from bond markets suggest.
* Shares up 1.6 pct (Adds quotes from Investor Day, bullet points, share price, analyst quote)
LONDON, Nov 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.92 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Bunzl