9 months ago
BRIEF-Jinkosolar Holding Q3 non-GAAP earnings per ADS $1.40
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Jinkosolar Holding Q3 non-GAAP earnings per ADS $1.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,606 megawatts , which includes 50 mw used in company's downstream projects

* Qtrly earnings per share us$0.23

* Qtrly gross margin was 22.1%, compared with 20.4% in q2 of 2016

* Jinkosolar holding co ltd says for q4 of 2016, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 1.7 gw to 1.8 gw

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads $0.92; qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per ads $1.40

* Q3 revenue rose 39 percent to rmb 5.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share rmb 1.51

* Jinkosolar announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

