BRIEF-Digital Ally receives order for FIRSTVU HD body-worn cameras
* Digital Ally receives order for FIRSTVU HD body-worn cameras and patented Vulink(R)connectivity systems
Nov 16 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,606 megawatts , which includes 50 mw used in company's downstream projects
* Qtrly earnings per share us$0.23
* Qtrly gross margin was 22.1%, compared with 20.4% in q2 of 2016
* Jinkosolar holding co ltd says for q4 of 2016, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 1.7 gw to 1.8 gw
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads $0.92; qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per ads $1.40
* Q3 revenue rose 39 percent to rmb 5.7 billion
* Q3 earnings per share rmb 1.51
* Jinkosolar announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.34
* Finnish contracts to stay with Areva (Recasts, adds comments, details)
* Cartesian capital group - Intercontinental Potash Corp received $2.5 million in funding from affiliates of Cartesian