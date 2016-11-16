FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cone Midstream to acquire remaining 25 pct additional interest in Anchor Systems
November 16, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cone Midstream to acquire remaining 25 pct additional interest in Anchor Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cone Midstream Partners LP

* Cone Midstream to acquire remaining 25% additional interest in Anchor Systems

* Cone Midstream Partners LP - Transaction, which is expected to close before end of Q4, is for a total purchase consideration of $248 million

* Cone Midstream Partners LP - Deal comprised of $140 million in cash and issuance of approximately 5.2 million common limited partnership units to our sponsors

* Cone Midstream Partners LP- Cash portion of purchase consideration will be funded through borrowings under partnership's $250 million revolving credit facility

* Cone Midstream Partners "we project acquisition of remaining 25% ownership interest in anchor systems will be immediately accretive to our unitholders"

* Cone Midstream Partners LP - Interest being acquired from Cone Gathering LLC, jointly owned by units of sponsors, Consol Energy Inc, Noble Energy Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

