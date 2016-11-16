FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Corp. Announces Execution of MSR Purchase and Sale Agreement Relating to Sale of WCO Assets
November 16, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Corp. Announces Execution of MSR Purchase and Sale Agreement Relating to Sale of WCO Assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp

* Walter Investment -WCO agreed to sell to NRM MSRS relating to mortgage loans with unpaid principal balance of about $10 billion and sub-serviced by ditech

* Walter Investment Management-Transactions relating to sale by WCO of substantially all of assets,expected to generate about $90 million in near-term cash proceeds

* Walter Investment Management-Expected ditech to sub-service, under sub-servicing agreement with, NRM, both WCO MSRS,ditech MSRS following closing of deals

* Press Release - Walter Investment Management Corp. announces execution of MSR purchase and sale agreement relating to sale of WCO assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

