FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-eHi Car Services announces third quarter 2016 results
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-eHi Car Services announces third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - eHi Car Services Ltd

* eHi Car Services Ltd - Net income increased by 269.5% year-over-year to $3.3 million for Q3 of 2016

* eHi Car Services Ltd - Estimates total period-end fleet size will reach approximately 57,000 vehicles as of December 31, 2016

* eHi Car Services Ltd says total average available fleet size increased by 46.5% year-over-year to 41,742 vehicles for Q3 of 2016

* eHi Car Services Ltd says total fleet revpac increased to RMB152 for Q3 of 2016, from RMB150 for Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.05

* Sees FY 2016 revenue RMB 2.1 billion to RMB 2.2 billion

* eHi Car Services announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue RMB 582.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.