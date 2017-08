Nov 16 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc

* Littelfuse announces CEO succession

* Says Dave Heinzmann appointed CEO

* Littelfuse Inc - Gordon Hunter to remain executive chairman

* Littelfuse Inc- Dave Heinzmann will join company's board of directors, bringing size of board to eight members

* Says Heinzmann's appointment as CEO effective January 1, 2017

* Littelfuse announces CEO succession