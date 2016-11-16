FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Loblaw reports third quarter 2016 results
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Loblaw reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - In 2016, company expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures, including $1.0 billion in its retail segment

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.12, revenue view C$14.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$1.26

* Q3 earnings per share C$1.03

* Qtrly drug retail (shoppers drug mart) same-store sales growth was 2.8%

* Loblaw reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue C$14.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$14.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

