Nov 16 (Reuters) - Crown Crafts Inc -

* Board declares a special dividend of $0.40 per share in addition to a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share

* Crown crafts reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $15.8 million versus $20.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: