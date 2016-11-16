FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Nabriva reports Q3 loss per share of $6.56
November 16, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nabriva reports Q3 loss per share of $6.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics Ag

* Says expect to have top-line data available for both phase 3 clinical trials of Lefamulin in second half of 2017

* Nabriva Therapeutics do not expect to generate significant revenue unless and until co obtains marketing approval for, commercialize, lefamulin

* Nabriva therapeutics do not expect to obtain marketing approval for Lefamulin before 2018

* Q3 loss per share $6.56

* Nabriva reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

