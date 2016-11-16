FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Surmodics sees FY 2017 revenue $63 million to $67 million
November 16, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Surmodics sees FY 2017 revenue $63 million to $67 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc :

* Surmodics Inc - capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are projected to range between $7.0 million and $8.0 million

* Surmodics Inc- company used $25.9 million of net cash to acquire Creagh Medical and Normedix in fiscal 2016

* Surmodics Inc says company estimates GAAP revenue for fiscal 2017 to be in range of $63.0 million to $67.0 million

* Surmodics Inc sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings range to be from $0.15 to $0.35 per share.

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $69.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $65.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $63 million to $67 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Surmodics reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 revenue $18.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.15 to $+0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.