Nov 16 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals-In MONARCH study, sarilumab monotherapy showed superiority over adalimumab monotherapy in adults with active rheumatoid arthritis

Press Release - Regeneron and Sanofi present results from phase 3 MONARCH study of investigational sarilumab at American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting