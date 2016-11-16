BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Nordic Group's methotrexate injection products

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says it will register and commercialize methotrexate products in United States
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals under terms of agreement, cumberland will be responsible for products' FDA submission and registration
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals regulatory submission, expected to occur during first half of 2017, will be based on dossier provided by Nordic
* Nordic will be responsible for manufacture and will receive a transfer price on supplies of products
* As consideration for license, Co will provide Nordic a series of payments tied to products' FDA approval,achievement of sales milestones
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Nordic group's methotrexate injection products