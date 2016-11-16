FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Nordic Group's methotrexate injection products
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Nordic Group's methotrexate injection products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says it will register and commercialize methotrexate products in United States

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals under terms of agreement, cumberland will be responsible for products' FDA submission and registration

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals regulatory submission, expected to occur during first half of 2017, will be based on dossier provided by Nordic

* Nordic will be responsible for manufacture and will receive a transfer price on supplies of products

* As consideration for license, Co will provide Nordic a series of payments tied to products' FDA approval,achievement of sales milestones

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Nordic group's methotrexate injection products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.