BRIEF-Meritor reports Q4 adj EPS $0.34 from continuing operations

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Meritor expect "challenging end markets" for fiscal year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $3.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $748.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $5.10 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.25 to $1.40 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion

* Meritor reports fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales fell 15 percent to $728 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95