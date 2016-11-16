FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Meritor reports Q4 adj EPS $0.34 from continuing operations
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
November 16, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Meritor reports Q4 adj EPS $0.34 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Meritor expect "challenging end markets" for fiscal year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $3.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $748.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $5.10 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.25 to $1.40 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion

* Meritor reports fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales fell 15 percent to $728 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

