Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp :

* Tenet Healthcare Corp - offering to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of newly issued senior secured second lien notes

* Tenet Healthcare Corp - net proceeds of notes will be used to repay indebtedness outstanding under tenet's senior secured revolving credit facility

* Tenet announces private offering of senior secured second lien notes