BRIEF-Janssen announces data from two late-stage studies for sirukumab in RA

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Janssen Research & Development LLC:

* New phase 3 monotherapy study of sirukumab versus humira and sirukumab data in an anti-TNF refractory population reported in the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis

* SIRROUND-H data showed patients receiving sirukumab monotherapy showed greater improvement in DAS28 versus humira monotherapy

* 2nd study showed patients refractory to TNF treatments receiving sirukumab showed improvement in signs of active RA versus placebo