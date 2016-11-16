FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 16, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Janssen announces data from two late-stage studies for sirukumab in RA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Janssen Research & Development LLC:

* New phase 3 monotherapy study of sirukumab versus humira and sirukumab data in an anti-TNF refractory population reported in the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis

* SIRROUND-H data showed patients receiving sirukumab monotherapy showed greater improvement in DAS28 versus humira monotherapy

* 2nd study showed patients refractory to TNF treatments receiving sirukumab showed improvement in signs of active RA versus placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

