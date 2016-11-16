BRIEF-Transportation Safety Board of Canada says determines that broken rail led to Oct. 2014 derailment of CN train

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Transportation Safety Board Of Canada:

* Broken rail and emergency response highlighted in 2014 cn train derailment near Clair, Saskatchewan

* Determined that a broken rail, due to undetected defect, led to Oct. 2014 derailment of a CN freight train near Clair, Saskatchewan

* Investigation found cn emergency responders, who were likely fatigued, did not consider all risks associated with flaring activity

* CN did not document the close-call during flaring activity or proactively share information with any outside agencies

* Investigation found deficiencies in provincial incident commander training, emergency response activity monitoring