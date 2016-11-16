FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Transportation Safety Board of Canada says determines that broken rail led to Oct. 2014 derailment of CN train
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Transportation Safety Board of Canada says determines that broken rail led to Oct. 2014 derailment of CN train

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Transportation Safety Board Of Canada:

* Broken rail and emergency response highlighted in 2014 cn train derailment near Clair, Saskatchewan

* Determined that a broken rail, due to undetected defect, led to Oct. 2014 derailment of a CN freight train near Clair, Saskatchewan

* Investigation found cn emergency responders, who were likely fatigued, did not consider all risks associated with flaring activity

* CN did not document the close-call during flaring activity or proactively share information with any outside agencies

* Investigation found deficiencies in provincial incident commander training, emergency response activity monitoring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.