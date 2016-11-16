BRIEF-CST Brands Announces stockholders approve merger with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
* CST Brands announces stockholders approve merger with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
Nov 16 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Purchaser paid an advance payment of INR 5 crores (approximately EUR 0.65 million) on 30 September 2016
* Purchaser has informed EPI that it will not be able to execute advance payments due, in Q4 of 2016, under sale agreement
* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the agreement to sell its project in Bangalore, India by its subsidiary, Elbit Plaza India Real Estate Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW ORLEANS, Nov 16 St. Jude Medical Inc's new, smaller HeartMate 3 heart pumping assist device proved superior to its older HeartMate II in advanced heart failure patients, according to the first data from a large trial presented on Wednesday.
* Finnish contracts to stay with Areva (Adds details on Areva bond prices, fund manager comment)