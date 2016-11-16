FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Envision and AmSurg announce pricing of $550 million senior notes offering by New Amethyst Corp
November 16, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Envision and AmSurg announce pricing of $550 million senior notes offering by New Amethyst Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Amsurg Corp

* Envision and AmSurg announce pricing of $550 million senior notes offering by New Amethyst Corp (to be renamed Envision Healthcare Corporation)

* Amsurg corp says also intends to use net proceeds from offering with borrowings to repay ehc's existing indebtedness under term loan, asset-based facilities

* Has priced private offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior notes due 2024

* Intends to use net proceeds with borrowings to repay ehc's existing indebtedness under its term loan and asset-based facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

