BRIEF-Cisco Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc :

* Cisco Systems - estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.42 to $0.47 which is lower than non-GAAP EPS by $0.10 to $0.13 per share in Q2 of fiscal 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue down 2 to 4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $12.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 non-gaap eps $0.55 - $0.57

* Cisco reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue $12.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.33 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S