Nov 16 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, up to $65.0 million of shares of its common stock

* Aclaris Therapeutics says intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund submissions for regulatory approval of its drug candidate A-101