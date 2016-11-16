FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network reports Q3 diluted earnings per share $0.22
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network reports Q3 diluted earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc

* Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.45

* Qtrly marine fuel sales volumes of 4.3 million metric tons, an increase of 25.8% compared to same period in 2015

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.22

* Sales volume for quarter, reported marine fuel sales volumes of 4.3 metric tons, an increase of 25.8% versus same period in 2015

* Q3 revenue rose 5.4 percent to $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

