FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Semtech announces amendment to its $400 million credit agreement
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump antics may be virus and cure for uneasy market
Breakingviews
Trump antics may be virus and cure for uneasy market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Semtech announces amendment to its $400 million credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Semtech Corp

* Semtech announces amendment to its $400 million credit agreement

* Semtech says new credit agreement amends and restates Semtech's existing $400 million credit facility, and extends maturity date to November 2021

* Says Q4 of fiscal year 2017 GAAP net income is expected to be impacted by approximately $0.7 million in non-cash costs

* Semtech says new credit agreement of a senior secured term a loan facility of $150 million, senior secured revolving credit facility of $250 million

* Financial terms of new credit agreement are similar to those contained in prior agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.