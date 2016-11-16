FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Credit Suisse AG to delist and suspend further issuances of DWTI, UWTI ETNs
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Credit Suisse AG to delist and suspend further issuances of DWTI, UWTI ETNs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse AG :

* Credit Suisse AG - anticipates that ETNs will continue to trade on NYSE ARCA up to and including December 8, 2016

* Credit Suisse AG - effective December 9, 2016, ETNs will no longer be listed for trading on any national securities exchange

* Credit Suisse AG - following delisting, ETNs will remain outstanding, though they will no longer trade on any national securities exchange

* In addition, Credit Suisse AG will suspend further issuances of the etns effective December 9, 2016

* ETNs may trade, if at all, on an over-the-counter basis

* Credit Suisse AG announces its intent to delist and suspend further issuances of its DWTI and UWTI etns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

