BRIEF-BeiGene announces proposed public offering
* BeiGene Ltd - public offering of $175 million of its American depositary shares
Nov 16 Greenspace Brands Inc
* Reports second quarter net revenue growth of 403.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.0%
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Qtrly net revenue $8.6 million versus $1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier announces pricing of its new issuance of senior notes due 2021
* THL Credit- notes constitute further issuance of form single series with $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% notes due 2022