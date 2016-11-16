BRIEF-BeiGene announces proposed public offering
* BeiGene Ltd - public offering of $175 million of its American depositary shares
Nov 16 Aegion Corp
* Aegion Corporation announces new $40 million share repurchase program for 2017
* New repurchase program will begin first trading day of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier announces pricing of its new issuance of senior notes due 2021
* THL Credit- notes constitute further issuance of form single series with $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% notes due 2022