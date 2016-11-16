BRIEF-BeiGene announces proposed public offering
* BeiGene Ltd - public offering of $175 million of its American depositary shares
Nov 16 Bombardier Inc
* Bombardier announces pricing of its new issuance of senior notes due 2021
* Has priced offering of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of new senior notes due december 1, 2021
* $1.4 billion senior notes carry a coupon of 8.750% per annum and will be sold at 99.001% of par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BeiGene Ltd - public offering of $175 million of its American depositary shares
* THL Credit- notes constitute further issuance of form single series with $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% notes due 2022
* ServisFirst Bancshares-holders of ServisFirst's stock as of record date will get one additional share for every share held