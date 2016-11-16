Nov 16 Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier announces pricing of its new issuance of senior notes due 2021

* Has priced offering of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of new senior notes due december 1, 2021

* $1.4 billion senior notes carry a coupon of 8.750% per annum and will be sold at 99.001% of par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: