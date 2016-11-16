Nov 16 WGL Holdings Inc :

* WGL Holdings Inc - for quarter ended September 30, 2016 net loss applicable to common stock was $0.17 per share

* Q4 total operating revenues $459.9 million versus $ 467.7 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WGL Holdings Inc - for quarter ended September 30, 2016, operating loss of $0.01 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $489.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WGL Holdings Inc reports fiscal year 2016 financial results; issues fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $3.30 to $3.50