Nov 16 THL Credit Inc :

* THL Credit- notes constitute further issuance of form single series with $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% notes due 2022

* THL Credit Inc - priced a public offering of an additional $22 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% notes due 2022

* THL Credit announces public offering of additional 6.75% notes due 2022