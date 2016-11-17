BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp says prices offering of 3.8 mln shares
* Says proceeds to sterling from this offering are expected to be approximately $80.8 million
Nov 16 Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Matrrix announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alvopetro announces operational update and third quarter financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.