BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare says upsized and priced offering of senior notes

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp
* Tenet Healthcare - total of $750 million aggregate principal amount of notes represents an upsize from its previously announced amount of $500 million
* Tenet Healthcare Corp - pricing of previously announced private offering of senior secured second lien notes maturing in 2022
* Tenet announces upsizing and pricing of its private offering of senior secured second lien notes