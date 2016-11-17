BRIEF-Alvopetro Energy says Q3 production fell 42 pct to 21 bopd
* Alvopetro announces operational update and third quarter financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 Orca Exploration Group Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alvopetro announces operational update and third quarter financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Tenet announces upsizing and pricing of its private offering of senior secured second lien notes