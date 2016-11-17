BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne Q4 loss per share $0.68

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Helmerich And Payne Inc :

* Helmerich and Payne - in U.S. land segment, expects revenue days (activity) to increase by roughly 20 pct during q1 2017 as compared to Q4 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $302.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Helmerich and Payne Inc - company's capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be roughly $200 million

* Qtrly operating revenue $366.5 million versus $331.7 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.68

* Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces fiscal year-end results

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S