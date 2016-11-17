FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Tesoro to acquire Western Refining in $6.4 bln transaction
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 17, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tesoro to acquire Western Refining in $6.4 bln transaction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp -

* Stock transaction at exchange ratio of 0.4350, with option to elect cash in lieu of stock up to cap of 10% of equity consideration

* Expects to achieve 10% to 13% EPS accretion in 2018, first full year of combined operations

* Tesoro says Greg Goff will continue to serve as chairman, president and chief executive officer of combined company

* Tesoro says Steven Sterin will continue to serve as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

* Will acquire Western at implied current price of $37.30 per western share in a stock transaction, representing an equity value of $4.1 billion

* Tesoro corp says upon closing of transaction, Steven Sterin will continue to serve as executive VP and CFO of combined co

* Tesoro corp says board of directors is also expected to expand size of board

* Tesoro says Western's current executive chairman, Paul Foster, and Western's current CEO, Jeff Stevens will be directors on deal completion

* Tesoro says headquarters of Tesoro will remain in San Antonio, Tx.

* Tesoro to acquire Western refining in $6.4 billion transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

