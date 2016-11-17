BRIEF-Stage Stores reports Q3 results and declares quarterly cash dividend

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Stage Stores Inc

* Stage Stores Inc - Anticipates Q4 comparable sales to be in range of -2% to -6% and earnings per diluted share to be between $0.65 and $0.90

* Stage Stores Inc - Capital expenditures in 2016, net of construction allowances from landlords, are expected to be approximately $65 million

* Stage Stores reports third quarter results and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 loss per share $0.58

* Q3 same store sales fell 8.2 percent

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.57

* Q3 sales $317.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $327.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S