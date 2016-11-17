FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Spectrum Brands reports Q4 earnings per share $1.49
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Spectrum Brands reports Q4 earnings per share $1.49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc -

* Spectrum brands holdings reports record fiscal 2016 results

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $110 million to $120 million, including rollover spending from fiscal 2016

* Spectrum brands -"As we look to fiscal 2017, we plan for above category top-line and bottom-line growth and a free cash flow increase of up to 10 percent"

* Gross profit margin in Q4 38.9 percent, compared to 35.7 percent last year

* Fiscal 2017 adjusted free cash flow is projected to be approximately $575-$590 million compared to $535 million in fiscal 2016

* See fiscal 2017 reported net sales to grow above category rates,with expected negative impact from forex of about 100 - 150 basis points

* Spectrum brands holdings reports record fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

* Q4 earnings per share $1.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.