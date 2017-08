Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hoegh LNG Partners Lp -

* Qtrly earnings per common units public $ 0.51

* Total time charter revenues of $23.3 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $11.5 million of time charter revenues for Q3 of 2015

* Q3 revenue $23.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.1 million

* Reports financial results for the quarter ended september 30, 2016