Nov 17 (Reuters) - Snap-on Inc

* Snap-On acquires Sturtevant Richmont

* Snap-On Inc - Deal for approximately $13 million in cash.

* Snap-On Inc - Acquisition of Sturtevant Richmont, will be part of company's commercial & industrial group

* Snap-On Inc - Deal for approximately $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: