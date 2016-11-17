FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners LP prices public offering of common units
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners LP prices public offering of common units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sanchez Production Partners LP

* Sanchez Production Partners - Intends to use about $25 million from private placement to repay borrowings outstanding under partnership's credit facility

* Sanchez Production Partners LP - Priced public offering of 6.5 million common units representing limited partner interests in SPP for $11/common unit

* Sanchez Production Partners-Separate, concurrent private placement of 2.3 million common units to Sanchez Energy Corporation at price of $11/common unit

* Sanchez Production Partners LP prices public offering of common units and concurrent private placement to Sanchez Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

