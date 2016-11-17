FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Best Buy Co sees FY non-gaap earnings per share $3.25 to $3.30
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Best Buy Co sees FY non-gaap earnings per share $3.25 to $3.30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc :

* Qtrly enterprise revenue $8,945 million versus $8,819 million last year

* Qtrly enterprise comparable sales up 1.8 percent

* Best Buy - will no longer issue interim holiday press release due to increasing significance of month of january to co's overall Q4 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $13.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 enterprise revenue in range of $13.4 billion to $13.6 billion

* Sees Q4 enterprise comparable sales change down 1.0% to up 1.0%

* Sees Q4 international comparable sales change down 2.0% to up 2.0%

* Qtrly revenue $8,945 million versus $8,819 million

* Q3 revenue view $8.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Best Buy reports better-than-expected third quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.62 to $1.67

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $3.25 to $3.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.