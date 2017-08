BRIEF-Trans world entertainment announces third quarter results

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Trans World Entertainment Corp :

* Trans World Entertainment Corp - total revenue for quarter, including $3.8 million from etailz for post acquisition period, decreased 4.0% to $66.3 million

* Trans World Entertainment Corp - inventory, including $15.3 million from etailz, was $157.9 million at end of quarter, versus $149.5 million

* Trans World Entertainment announces third quarter results

* Q3 same store sales fell 5 percent

* Q3 loss per share $0.26