BRIEF-The J. M. Smucker company reports Q2 adj EPS $2.05

Nov 17 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co

* Company maintained its full-year fiscal 2017 net sales, earnings, and free cash flow outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.05

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.60 to $7.75

* Qtrly net sales $1,913.9 million versus $2,077.7 million last year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.68, revenue view $7.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 U.S. retail coffee sales $551.8 million versus $586.1 million

* Qtrly net income per diluted share increased 3 percent to $1.52.

* Qtrly U.S. retail consumer food sales $$557.3 million versus $644 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales down 2 to 3 percent

* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: